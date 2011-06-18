This Entire Town Was Painted Blue To Promote The Smurfs 3D

The Spanish town of Juczar in the Malaga province has been painted blue ahead of the world premiere of The Smurfs 3D by Sony. It took 12 local painters 4,000 litres of blue paint to give the town a new look to promote the film, according to The Daily Telegraph.



The town has already seen an increase in tourism and though Sony officials have agreed to restore the buildings to their original colours the town is said to be considering leaving it blue.

Here’s a video (in Spanish) via Sony:

