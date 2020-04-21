A Spanish taxi driver has been giving coronavirus patients free rides to a local hospital. A trending video shows him receiving a standing ovation, a check — and his own negative COVID-19 test.

Screenshot of #ElTaxiUnido video on Twitter A video shared by #ElTaxiUnido shows a Spanish cab driver being thanked and applauded for giving coronavirus patients free rides to the hospital.

A Spanish cab driver was called to a local hospital to transport a patient, but was instead greeted with applause.

Doctors and nurses were thanking him for ferrying coronavirus patients to the medical centre free of charge.

The man, who was given a check and his negative COVID-19 test result, became emotional.

The country’s taxi union shared a video capturing the heartwarming moment on Twitter Saturday.

A Spanish taxi driver, who has been giving coronavirus patients free rides to a local hospital, was thanked for his kindness by doctors and nurses.

A video shared on Saturday on the Twitter page of #ElTaxiUnido, the country’s taxi union, shows the unnamed man arriving at a hospital and being greeted by applause.

He was lured there under the guise of transporting a patient, but instead received a check and the result of his COVID-19 test, which came back negative, the union wrote in Spanish on the social media post.

"Es una sorpresa que le hemos dado a un taxista que lleva a pacientes sin cobrar al hospital.Le hemos dado un sobre con dinero y una dedicatoria.Le hemos llamado para decirle que tenía que hacer un traslado y ha sido muy emocionante. No paraba de llorar."

Gracias a el y a ellos. pic.twitter.com/CcXX1BVfko — #ElTaxiUnido (@eltaxiunido) April 18, 2020

The heartwarming clip has been viewed by more than 11 million people and shows the driver standing by the hospital’s door as he realises he’s receiving a standing ovation. He becomes emotional as a member of the hospital staff hands him the two gifts amid cheers.

The union wrote that the driver couldn’t stop crying because of the “surprise.”

It’s unclear when the video was filmed or where.

As of Monday, Spain remains the second-hardest hit country in the world, with more than 200,o00 novel coronavirus cases and at least 20,852 deaths, based on data from Johns Hopkins University. Upwards of 2.4 million people have been infected worldwide.

The Professional Taxi Federation of Madrid also estimated that its employees had given free rides to at least 75,000 people going to 300 medical centres during Spain’s first month under lockdown, Yahoo News reported.

During the pandemic, all taxis are being thoroughly sanitised after every passenger ride, the union wrote on Twitter.

