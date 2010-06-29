Spanish Stocks Getting Hammered After ECB Gives Cold Shoulder To Country's Banks

Yesterday evening’s report about the ECB ending a liquidity program helpful to Spanish banks is having a major impact in the market today. Or at least it would appear to be.



The IBEX is down 2.7% in relatively early trading.

Even if this isn’t the endgame for Spain, this is still a huge reminder to the world: The ECB, the various governments of Europe, and the continent’s banks are all on different pages of the playbook. There’s still nothing approaching unity or cohesiveness.

Photo: Bloomberg

