Spanish Stocks Getting Crushed, As German Finance Minister Slams Idea Of Doubling Bailout Fund

Just an endless stream of negative headlines out of the eurozone this morning.



The latest key one comes out of the office of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble who’s slamming the idea of doubling the size of the Euro Financial Stability Fund (euroTARP), as had been rumoured yesterday.

Specifcally he referred to the idea as “off the wall.”

The big loser is Spain, which is down nearly 2%.

Click here for a complete guide to the Spanish debt crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.