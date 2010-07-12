World Cup Win Doesn't Stop Spanish CDS From Widening

Right now, CDS on Spanish sovereign debt is widening while CDS on the country’s banks are tightening. This may have to do with the government’s spending to bailout and restructure the troubled sector, which has put the country under further pressure during a difficult debt rollover period.



From CMA Datavision:

And the sovereign situation, note Spain’s climb in the past few days.

From CMA Datavision:

