Spanish Services Sector Has Its Best Month In Nearly 2 Years

More green shoots.



2 days after a manufacturing report that was much better than expected, Spain’s Services PMI report from Markit has also come in better than expected.

The index went from 44.4 to 47.3, its best level in 23 months.

This is still in contraction territory, so for now the economy is just getting less worse (not better) but the turnaround has to start somewhere.

Markit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.