Spanish Retail Sales Have Their Largest Collapse In History

The hits keep on coming for the spiraling disaster that is Spain, the world’s 12th largest economy…



Spanish retail sales fell 9.8% year-over-year in April, which according to Markit is the largest collapse in the history of that series, which has been in existence since 2003.

It’s possible that there’s been a larger year-over-year decline at some point before the data was collected.

Reuters’ Scotty Barber has the stomach-dropping chart.

Photo: Scotty Barber, Reuters

