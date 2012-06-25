This Is The #1 Most Devastating Chart For The Spanish Banking System

In a new note, SocGen’s Patrick Legland identifies Spain’s 10 most problematic charts, a particularly relevant topic given today’s big fall in Spain and Spain’s official request of a bank bailout.



In the section of the note related to banks, this is the top chart, and it basically speaks for itself.

Photo: SocGen

The flip side of that is this surge in Spanish non-performing loans.

Photo: SocGen

