Controversy After Spanish Prime Minister Pictured Smoking A Cigar In New York While His Country Is In Turmoil

Spanish photographer Jonan Basterra caught Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy nonchalantly walking down Sixth Avenue in New York City yesterday while smoking a cigar.
Photo: www.pixelydixel.com
The picture has caused some controversy in Spain. The picture gives off a cool, relaxed demeanor, just a day before the Spanish government proposed its unpopular budget for 2013 and after a week with bloody protests.
El Correo, the leading daily newspaper in Bilbao and Basque Spain published the photo today, noting that Rajoy looked like a “picture of nonchalance and therefore an affront to citizens in crisis.”
Spaniards have not been happy. Here’s a photo of the protests in Madrid:
Photo: AP Images
Spain Has Unveiled Its Controversial 2013 Budget >
