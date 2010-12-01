Well This Doesn't Bode Very Well For Spain's Recovery Plans...

Photo: Hamner_Fotos on flickr

Very cool: At FT Alphaville, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Wilmot has been liveblogging the release of various PMI reports all around the world (here’s his report on the Chinese PMI, which was something of a mixed bag).Anyway, Spain is out, and it’s not good, with new orders slipping and employment falling in the month.



Obviously the country needs growth like it’s nobody’s business, and well, it’s not happening yet.

Austerity fail.

