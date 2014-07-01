Spain Is On Such A Tear

The Eurozone economy continues to muddle along, not contracting, but not growing by that much.

But one country is HOT.

In Spain, the manufacturing sector just grew by its fastest pace in 7 years.

Check out the summary of the new manufacturing report that came out this morning, from Markit:

To give you a sense of how impressively Spain is doing, check out its manufacturing sector compared to everyone else in Europe. Ireland is the only other country to have improved this month.

