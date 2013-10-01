Spanish Manufacturing Stays In Growth Mode

A level of mediocre growth continues in peripheral Europe.

Spanish manufacturing, as measured by the September PMI report, remains in growth mode.

The index came in at 50.7, down from 51.1, according to Markit.

Although this is a tiny backslide, this represents ongoing economic expansion, although albeit from a slightly slower pace than the month before.

Here’s the quick summary.

