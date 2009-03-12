Spanish Official Billed $40,000 For Illegally Downloading "Lost" Episodes

When is illegal downloading a TV show more expensive than buying the DVDs or episodes on iTunes? When you use a 3G modem without an unlimited data-download plan in Spain.

The daughter of a Spanish city councilor used her mum’s 3G modem to download episodes of Lost, not realising that the size of the episodes would end up costing $40,000 in data fees, or $300 an episode.

“I was absolutely unaware that such usage [using the 3G modem for downloading TV shows] could result in such excessive costs. I have a flat rate plan at my home and something like this has never happened before,” the councilor, Blanca Rose Alcántara, said.

Even though Alcántara says she should have been warned against the cost of excessive use of her work modem, she promises to pay the entire bill, plus interest.

