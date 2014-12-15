Spanish Newspapers Suddenly Regret Forcing Google Out Of Spain

The Spanish Newspapers Publishers’ Association (AEDE) has called on the Spain government and European competition authorities to stop Google shutting its operation down there, the Spain Report says.

It’s a huge U-turn for AEDA because the media lobbying group was pivotal in getting a new intellectual property law introduced in Spain — the very legislation that caused Google to announce on Wednesday that it would be jumping ship.

Richard Gingras, Google News’ director, explains that as a result of the law: “This new legislation requires every Spanish publication to charge services like Google News for showing even the smallest snippet form their publications, whether they want to or not.” He says the approach is not “sustainable”.

But now AEDA has issued a statement that suggests Google News completely closing in the country is in fact “not just the closure of another service given its dominant market position.” The organisation apparently recognises the move will “undoubtedly have a negative impact on citizens and Spanish businesses.”

A spokeswoman for AEDE, Irene Lanzaco, told the Spain Report that the group is not asking Google to take a step back and claims it has always been open to negotiations. Lanzaco argues that “Google has not taken a neutral stance” and also reveals Spain’s newspapers have been constantly talking to AEDE.

Google said it would close its Google News service in Spain on Tuesday December 16. It took the decision because a new Spanish law stated the internet had created — amid new opportunities — “real challengers for publishers.” Read the full story on Business Insider here.

