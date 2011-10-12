Spanish MP Suing FBI For Using His Face To Portray Bin Laden

Photo: AP

A Spanish politician is angry that the FBI used his face to digitally depict what it thought an ageing Osama Bin Laden would look like, reports the Guardian.Gaspar Llamazares has said that he will sue the agency after he recognised that the computerized Bin Laden was, in fact, him. He also claims that another image of an al-Qaeda leader was an adaptation of his face.



According to Politico, Llamazares first made complaints about the image in 2010. He received an apology from the U.S. Ambassador to Spain, but does not consider this sufficient.

Llamarzares’ face was used when the FBI’s forensic artist could not find the right features to represent Bin Laden in his stock image archive. He took Llamazares’ image from the Internet, noticing that a photo of the politician from 2004 resembled the FBI’s former most wanted man.

