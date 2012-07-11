Spain Is Rallying After Its Prime Minister Announces More Austerity

Sam Ro

One of the outperforming markets this morning is Spain.  That’s something you don’t typically hear.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced a fresh round of spending cuts and tax increases for the debt laden country.

Cuts are expected to total $80 billion.

Spain’s IBEX 35 index is up 0.5 per cent. 

And the government’s borrowing costs are down modestly.  Here’s a chart of the Spanish 10-year yield which is at 6.77 per cent.

spanish yield

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us