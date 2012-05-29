SPAIN GOES BACK INTO COLLAPSE MODE

And the market is dumping Spain again.



Perhaps it’s just due to worries about the banks, or perhaps the record collapse in Spanish retail sales has more to do with it. Or maybe it’s because Spain is, well… Spain.

Anyway, after being higher/flat earlier, the IBEX is now down 1.5%.

Photo: Bloomberg

Of course, the Spanish market has been getting clobbered a lot, and it fell 2% on Monday.

For more on the mess in the banking system that caused people people to freak out yesterday, see here.

