Spanish Soccer League Settles Its Strike, Games To Resume This Weekend

Photo: AP

Spain’s soccer league and its players union have reached an agreement that will end their one-week-old strike and allow their new season to begin.Season opening games in the upper division La Liga were postponed last weekend after a dispute over unpaid wages.



Several La Liga clubs are facing financial difficulties and there are concerns that if they become insolvent or are taken over, that contracts will not be honored.

The league has agreed to set up a fund that will ensure about 200 players get paid, and that others will be allowed out of their contracts if the bosses don’t pay up.

