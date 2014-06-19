Here's The Moment Spanish King Juan Carlos Abdicated To His Son

On June 2, King Juan Carlos unexpectedly said he would abdicate in favour of his son.

Today, Spain saw their leader since 1975 officially handed over power to King Felipe VI.

REUTERS/Juan Medina Spain’s Queen Sofia (L) looks on as King Juan Carlos and his son Crown Prince Felipe (R) hug each other during the signature ceremony of the act of abdication at the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 18, 2014.

King Juan Carlos, 76, placed the Sash of Captain-General on his 46-year-old son during the ceremony at La Zarzuela Royal Palace in Madrid:

REUTERS/Zipi

Spain’s King Juan Carlos (R) places the Sash of Captain-General on new King Felipe VI during a ceremony at La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014.

Parliament swore in King Felipe VI as his family looked on:

REUTERS/J. J. Guillen

Spain’s new King Felipe VI (2ndL) is sworn in by Parliament Chairman Jesus Posada (L) next to Spain’s Queen Letizia (C), their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia during the swearing-in ceremony at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 19, 2014.

Spain is currently in flux as social, territorial, and political tensions force the monarchy to overhaul institutions and address corruption. Consequently, approval for the royal family has dropped near its lowest standing ever.

Here is the economy that Felipe VI is inheriting:

Here’s a look at Felipe posing with Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia, and Princess Leonor:

REUTERS/Albert Gea

