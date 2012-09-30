The Bar Man Hero Of The Spanish Protests Has Become A Big Celebrity — And He Should Terrify The Government

Photo: Jasper Juinen / Getty Images

Do you remember Alberto Casillas?



He was the waiter who stood outside of his bar, preventing the cops from running inside and chasing down a protester.

Based on original reports we thought he was the bar owner, however he was actually a waiter.

Anyway, he has become a national celebrity, constantly being interviewed on talk shows and so forth about that night.

He says he had to go to the hospital after being pushed by the police.

And he has an ominous message for Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy, and his party, to which he previously belonged.

From 20minutos.es:

“I want and I demand the PP (Rajoy’s party) to delete me from your list.”

This is Rajoy’s worst nightmare. One middle-aged man who previously belonged ot his party now becoming the face of Spanish angst.

And just to drive home the point about Casillas’ burgeoning celebrity, here he is on a nighttime TV talk show.

And here’s a big profile about him in Vanity Fair Spain.

(Via Migeru)

