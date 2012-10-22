The Only Sentence You Need To Read On This Weekend's Spanish Elections

Photo: flickr / Partido Popular de Cantabria

There were regional elections in Spain.The party of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy took the majority of seats in the Galicia region, and got trounced (as expected) in the Basque region.



But really, the Galicia victory is the big prize, and Spanish newspaper El Pais has the only sentence you need to read (with help from Google Translate and Luis Teira):

With this victory, the Prime Minister recover the strength to manage a possible imminent rescue and to move forward with measures that are targeted as having to do with pensions and with further cuts.

Bottom line: With Rajoy’s new political capital, Spain just inched a tad closer to asking for a bailout.

