WATCH: Couple Protest Spanish Election Result By Making Out

Following this weekend’s near inevitable election of the right-leaning Popular Party, Spain’s gay community has been fearing a reversal of the country’s gay marriage laws.



Under previous leader, socialist Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, the country was only the third in Europe to offer full gay marriages, as well as progressive adoption laws for gay couples. However, the Popular Party lodged a complaint against the law, and it has studiously avoided mentioning the issue in its election campaign, leading many to worry that the law will soon be overturned.

How best to protest? Well we think this couple’s protest, which involves interrupting an Al Jazeera broadcast with a great big kiss, is pretty appropriate.

