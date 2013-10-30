Spanish Economy Finally Growing Again

Welp, there it is.
Another peripheral economy emerges from recession in the Eurozone.
This time it’s Spain.
Spain’s economy emerged from a two-year recession in the third quarter, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday.
Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, the data released by the country’s statistics agency showed, in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters.
As with all this stuff, it remains obvious that these economies are sick and that these growth rates are horrible. But you have to start somewhere.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.