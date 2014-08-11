Spanish Ebola Patient Gets Experimental Drug

MADRID (AP) — Spain says it has imported a U.S.-made experimental drug to treat a Spanish missionary priest who was evacuated from Liberia last week after testing positive for Ebola.
A Health Ministry statement Monday said the ZMapp drug, made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. of San Diego, was obtained in Geneva this weekend and brought to Madrid to treat Miguel Pajares.
Two Americans diagnosed with Ebola in Liberia recently have been treated with the drug and are said to be improving.
There is no known cure for Ebola and more than 1,000 people have died in the current outbreak in West Africa.
Pajares, 75, was evacuated from Liberia and placed in isolation Thursday in Madrid’s Carlos III hospital.
