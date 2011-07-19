Spanish Police Find $35 Million In Drug Raid

Spanish police have found €25 million ($35 million) in Madrid that belongs to a drug gang based in Miami, according to the Associated Press.



It is the biggest seizure of cash ever during a police raid in Spain.

17 people were arrested in Spain, and four were arrested in the United States in a joint effort.

Police said that the gang sold cocaine from Colombia, and used the proceeds to buy and sell luxury cars.

The bust-up was helped by the fact that one of the gang leaders was caught at the Miami airport on the way to Madrid with €21 thousand in his briefcase, according to the New Miami Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.