Here's Everyone Who Would Get Slammed In A Spanish Debt Crisis

Spain is a far more important worry for markets than Greece or Portugal. In the wider scope of the European crisis, it is the only member of the PIGS capable of rocking markets worldwide.



The problems in Spain start with a low growth rate and high unemployment, which means there is limited tax revenue for the cash strapped government.

The problems get worse because the country’s private sector is overly indebted, with much of that coming from an industry unlikely to return to growth: building construction and real estate.

The banking sector has had to handle the burden of these losses and has yet to pass them onto the government, which is in its own right over-leveraged.

This is a quintessential sovereign debt crisis. And now the risk is contagion.

We have the countries and banks that would be most effected by a default for you right here.

