And There Goes Spain...

Somewhat amusingly, Portuguese 2-year yields are actually a little lower this morning following the Finnish election, and the promise of big winner Timo Soini to renegotiate the Portuguese bailout.



That being said, Spain just had an ugly short-term auction (details here), and Spanish 2-year yields are now on the march higher.

A 12-month look gives some good perspective.

