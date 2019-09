The emerging Spanish Crisis over its troubled banking sector is sending European indices downward.



Spain, IBEX down 3.12%



Germany, DAX down 2.2%

France, CAC down 2.46%

UK, FTSE down 2.05%

Italy, MIB down 3.41%

Now check out why this is just the beginning of the Spanish debt crisis >

