Spanish Court Upholds Charges Of Tax Fraud Against Princess Cristina

A Spanish High Court said on Friday it would uphold charges of tax fraud against Cristina de Borbon, sister of King Felipe VI, rejecting an appeal against the charges which were originally brought by a lower court in the Balearic Islands region.

However, the High Court of Palma de Mallorca said it would drop charges of money laundering against the princess.

Cristina de Borbon has been caught up in an investigation of her husband Inaki Urdangarin’s business dealings, in a case that has shaken the monarchy at a time when it is trying to rebuild its reputation under the newly-crowned king.

