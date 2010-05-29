Here's Everyone Who Will Get Slammed In A Spanish Collapse

Spain was just downgraded to AA+ by Fitch and while that’s a long way from default, it is already putting banks and countries with significant exposure to Spain in the firing line.



We’ve got the details on the countries and banks most exposed to Spain’s sovereign debt, and its banking system. This downgrade may have a significant impact on European banks.

