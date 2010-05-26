Spanish Caja CDS Beginning To Calm After 3 Days Of Banking Chaos

After three days of Spanish banking chaos, where one regional bank, or caja, was bailed out and 8 others forced to merge in two separate events, CDS in Spain is starting to settle.



Major cajas have tightened and the default swaps on the sovereign debt of Spain have also reduced in price.

From CMA Datavision:

Check out just how bad the situation in Spain is here >

