Here's A Great Spanish Phrase To Use Anytime Someone's Making A Lot Of Noise Without Doing Anything

Photo: i am the sam via Flickr
From Bloomberg TV and Mike Shea from Direct Access Partners, here’s a good phrase to say to your Spanish business colleagues.Shea used it in reference to Bernanke’s big speech on Wednesday.
The phrase (spelled phonetically):
“Mucho tilin tilin y poco paleta.”
It means: “A whole lot of noise, not any substance.”
Unfortunately, it can be applied to many more situations than Bernanke’s speech.
