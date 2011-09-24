Here's A Great Spanish Phrase To Use Anytime Someone's Making A Lot Of Noise Without Doing Anything

Photo: i am the sam via Flickr

From Bloomberg TV and Mike Shea from Direct Access Partners, here’s a good phrase to say to your Spanish business colleagues.Shea used it in reference to Bernanke’s big speech on Wednesday.



The phrase (spelled phonetically):

“Mucho tilin tilin y poco paleta.”

It means: “A whole lot of noise, not any substance.”

Unfortunately, it can be applied to many more situations than Bernanke’s speech.

