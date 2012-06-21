Spanish Yields Are Tumbling

Spanish borrowing costs continue to fall from a euro-area record high set earlier this week.



Yields on the 10-year fell approximately 30 basis points to 6.7430 per cent.

Shorter-term debt has also strengthened, with yields on the two-year falling below five per cent, at 4.9950 per cent, and the five-year more than half a percentage point below highs set this week, at 6.1520 per cent.

Below, today’s two-year movements.

Photo: Bloomberg

