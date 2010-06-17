Look How Eurotarp Has Already Failed Spain

Spanish 10-year yields have hit a new high as Spanish bonds have routed. They now yield 4.86%.



One can see by the charts below how Spanish bond yields spiked during the beginning of May, but then came crashing after Europe and the IMF announced a nearly $1 trillion bailout plan for troubled Eurozone nations.

The bailout announcement seemed to cool market concerns… for about a month. Now investors are less confident than ever in Spanish debt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.