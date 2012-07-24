OH CRAP: Spanish Yields Just Hit A New Record

The Spanish government completed a short-term debt auction earlier this morning.



Demand was better than it was at a similar auction in June, but borrowing rates were up.

And this morning we’re watching Spanish borrowing rates across the board rise again. Spain’s 10-year bond is at a staggering 7.590%, after being as high as 7.607% moments ago.

Here are intraday and 1-year charts of the Spain’s 10-year bond.

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.