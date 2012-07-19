Spain's Latest Bond Auction Was Ugly

Photo: AP
Spain’s government just sold a bunch of short-term debt this morning.But, demand was way down and borrowing costs were much higher than in an auction for similar debt a month ago.
2-year bonds sold for 5.3%, up from 4.48% last month.
5-year bonds sold for 6.54%, up from 6.19% last month.
7-year bonds sold fo 6.798%, up from 6.19% last month.
Here’s an intraday look at the the Spanish 10-year yield, which just spiked above 7% again. Not good.
Photo: Bloomberg
