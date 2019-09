That wasn’t too painful.



The Spanish government went into the bond markets to borrow money. Specifically, they sold bonds maturing in three, four, and 10 years. The good news is that the borrowing costs as measured by yield came down from similar auctions in September.

Here’s a round up from Dow Jones:

Photo: DJ FX Trader

