Spain just sold 1.9 billion euros worth of short-term debt.3-month bills sold for 1.195%, down from 1.254% at a similar auction in November, reports Bloomberg.



6-month bills sold for 1.609%, down from 1.669%.

Markets continue to be up nicely across Europe.

