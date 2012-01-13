WATCH: A Spanish Basketball Announcer Lost His Mind After A Crazy Buzzer-Beater

This video of a wild Spanish basketball ending isn’t new. But we stumbled upon it this morning and realised it’s so awesome that we might as well post it.



In the final 40 seconds of the game between Real Madrid and Unicaja Malaga, there are so many clutch shots that the announcer goes further and further into hysterics until he’s finally sent over the edge by a buzzer-beating three pointer by Malaga.

Enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

