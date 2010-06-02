Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Spanish Banking Crisis

Right now, Spain is in the midst of a massive restructuring of its banking system and it is only going to get more serious.



Caja Madrid, the country’s second biggest savings bank, has just requested $3 billion from Spain’s fund to support its banking system, the FROB.

Last week, CajaSur was bailed out by the government at a cost of €530 million, and several other regional banks merged to protect their assets and seek government support. Many of the country’s smaller cajas have seen their ratings downgraded today as confidence continues to weaken.

The health of the entire Spanish banking system, beyond the cajas, has come under question from the European Commission and last week’s downgrade of Spain’s sovereign debt has raised further concerns over domestic contagion risks.

But the Bank of Spain intends to solve all this with the FROB, and put its insane banking sector back in order.

