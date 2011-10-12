Spanish Bank Manager Caught Robbing His Own Bank While Wearing Fake Moustache And Wig

A bank manager in Northern Spain has failed to rob his own bank after suspicious customers saw his accomplice donning a disguise outside the building.



The Telegraph reports that the manager’s brother was spotted putting on a fake moustache and a wig in a car outside the bank in Vitoria. He then went into the building with a plastic gun to consult his brother.

The plan appears to have been to stage a robbery, but it was aborted when a local police officer stumbled in.

Typically Spanish reports that the officer followed the disguised man to his car before stopping him. The vehicle was registered in his brother’s name.

The siblings have now been arrested and charged with attempted robbery. They say they were just talking about something, but witnesses say it was clear the bank-robber-to-be was in an (unconvincing) disguise.

