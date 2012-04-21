One Reason This Will Be A Huge Week For Spain...

Remember, in Spain the big concern is that the bursting land bubble will crush the banking system, and that the ensuing bailouts will wreck the government’s balance sheet.



And so this will be a huge week for Spain for one reason: Spanish bank earnings for all the big names come out.

This table is From Citi:

Their commentary on non-performing loans and whatnot will be significant.

We’ll be covering the earnings LIVE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.