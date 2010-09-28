Spanish Bank CDS Wider As ECB Intervention Looms

Spanish bank CDS is widening this morning as rumours persist that the ECB is intervening in markets in Europe.



The spikes can be seen across the different qualities of banks in the country, including BBVA and Banco Santander.

Here’s why Spain needs to flee the euro or crush its own wages >

Anglo Irish Bank CDS continues to fluctuate dramatically, but has yet again moved higher this morning on an S&P warning about the cost of the bailout.

Here’s how Ireland got into this bailout mess >

