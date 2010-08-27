CDS On Spanish Banks Widen As Country May Need To Return $6 Billion In Taxes

Spanish bank CDS has started to widen in the past few days as concerns over the sovereign’s stability have increased.



These concerns kicked off with all the recent problems in Ireland, but rose to be Spain specific yesterday after it emerged the Spanish government may have to return $6 billion in sales taxes to consumers.

The government has denied they will have to return said funds, even though a court ruling said the $6 billion would have to be returned over a three year period.

Now Spanish banks are widening as a result of this news and ongoing worries about the European recovery.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.