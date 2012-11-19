Spanish Bad Loans Spiral To Record New High

Photo: kogakure on flickr

One of the darkest parts of the Spanish economy, and therefore the European economy, the bad loans held by the banking system continues to get worse.From Reuters:



Spanish banks’ bad loans rose to 10.7 per cent of their outstanding portfolios in September, reaching a fresh record high, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday, up from 10.5 per cent a month earlier.

The total pile of bad debt is now a staggering $182.2 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.