Police had to break up an orgy of over 50 people in Madrid as the city fights to keep coronavirus rates under control

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Madrid police broke up an orgy of over 50 people in an apartment on October 16, reported Spanish publication The Olive Press.

Well-known porn producer Ignacio Allende Fernandez, better known as Torbe, organised the sexual meet up with two other people.

The flyer advertising the event said the night was expected to be a “crime against public health, bukake, orgy, and f—— madness.”

Authorities showed up at the apartment after the flyers were reported on Friday night.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The National Police arrived at an apartment in Madrid on October 16 to find an orgy of over 50 people under way.

According to Spanish publication The Olive Press, authorities responded to a call Friday night after various flyers posted around the city advertising “crime against public health, bukake, orgy, and f—— madness” were reported.

The orgy had been organised by porn producer Ignacio Allende Fernandez, better known as Torbe, and two other people.

Authorities evacuated the premises and sealed the building off to prevent attendees from going back.

Fernandez will face large fines after the orgy, which violated public health orders by Spanish authorities as cases of COVID-19 tick up.

Spain recently announced it is implementing curfews in a number of areas with high rates of COVID-19, including Madrid.

Spanish police have broken up multiple orgies throughout the course of the pandemic

This isn’t the first time the National Police have been called on a sex party.

In March, Barcelona police arrested eight men having an orgy in an apartment during what was a strict COVID-19 lockdown.

Madrid police had to respond to a call about a 6-person orgy in April and had to break it up because of the pandemic.



Read More:



A couple wants to have a post-coronavirus orgy to end the ‘longest dry spell in all of history’

Madrid police had to break up a 6-person orgy that violated the city’s coronavirus lockdown

Barcelona police had to break up an 8-person orgy that violated the country’s coronavirus lockdown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.