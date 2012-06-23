The Most Important Chart In Europe Has Another Huge Day

Joe Weisenthal

Speaking of shifting sands

The Spanish 2-year bond yield (which Simone Foxman has called the most important chart in Europe, thanks to the fact that it’s the real measure of Spain’s borrowing costs right now), had another huge day, with yields coming in significantly.

The yield is 4.43%. Just a couple of days ago it was at 5.4%.

image

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

moneygame-us spain