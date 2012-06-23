The Most Important Chart In Europe Has Another Huge Day

Speaking of shifting sands…



The Spanish 2-year bond yield (which Simone Foxman has called the most important chart in Europe, thanks to the fact that it’s the real measure of Spain’s borrowing costs right now), had another huge day, with yields coming in significantly.

The yield is 4.43%. Just a couple of days ago it was at 5.4%.

Photo: Bloomberg

