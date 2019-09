Another huge endorsement of Mario Draghi.



The Spanish 2-year yield is collapsing, with borrowing costs falling below 3%.

As Draghi says that ECB bond purchases will be focused on this area, this is a clear sign that the market takes him seriously.

Photo: Bloomberg

