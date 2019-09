Spanish 2-year borrowing costs have been ticking up for several days now, and are higher again today.



Here’s a chart, via Bloomberg.

Photo: Bloomberg

From sub-3% borrowing costs to nearly 3.5% in a matter of days.

The market is forcing Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy to request outside help.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.