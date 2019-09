We don’t want to jinx things for folks on the other side of The Atlantic, but here’s some good news.



Contrary to what cynics might have expected, the wolfpack is NOT yet going after Spain, following the collapse of Portugal.

A look at the Spanish 2-year shows a nice, albeit bumpy trend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.